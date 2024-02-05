Open Menu

DSO Dera Organizes Cricket Match On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The District Sports Office on Monday organized a friendly cricket match here at Ratta Kulach Stadium to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Malik Khizer Hayyat and Administrator Irfan Bittani inaugurated the match played in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

The match was played between National Club and Badshah Eleven teams.

On this occasion, posters and banners, inscribed with different slogans in favor of Kashmir freedom movement, were also displayed at around the stadium.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DSO Malik Khizer Hayyat said that organizing this match was aimed to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and to highlight the importance of the Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and that the Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren till the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He appreciated the excellent sportsmanship of the players and said that sports establish discipline and a quest for advancement among young people.

The DSO said the district sports office would continue to organize sports events in the district to promote healthy activities among the young generation.

