DSO Dera Organizes ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup’ On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) District sports Office (DSO) has organized ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup-2024’ and a flag hoisting ceremony here at Ratta Kulach Stadium to celebrate 77th Independence Day on Wednesday.
District Sports Officer (DSO) Faisal Habib and District Youth Officer (DYO) Jabbar Ghani inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag which was attended by Superintendent of Sports Office Ismail, Arif Qureshi and a number of people and players of different games. The participants also presented traditional dance on the beat of Dhol.
The top eight cricket teams of the district participated in the ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket’ tournament.
In the final match of the tournament, PCCA-Junior cricket Club defeated Shera-Junior team by 10 runs. Playing first, PCCA-Junior scored 165 runs in 20 overs with leading scorer Usman Maya, who scored 70 runs.
In the second innings, the PCCA-Junior restricted the Shera-Junior team at 155 runs.
At the end, DSO Faisal Habib distributed trophies among the captains of Winning and runner up teams.
APP/akt
