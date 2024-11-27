DSO Haripur takes immediate action to resolve players’ issues and improve facilities

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Tausif Ahmed on Wednesday has reiterated his commitment to addressing players' concerns and enhancing sports facilities across the district. He said this while meeting with the players of badminton.

Highlighting the importance of sports for youth development, he stated that all available resources are being utilized, in collaboration with the district administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sports Department, to revive sports activities and attract young talent.

During a meeting members of the Badminton Clubs from Haripur and Khalabat, players raised concerns about the closure of Khalabat’s only badminton court due to ongoing repairs and other challenges.

Responding to their grievances, DSO Tausif Ahmed assured the players that the release of funds from the Deputy Commissioner and ADC Finance is nearing completion. To provide immediate relief, he announced that the Sports Department would undertake the repair work on a self-help basis, ensuring the court’s timely restoration for players.

The announcement was met with gratitude from the players, who expressed hope for continued support from the department in the future.

Following the meeting, the DSO, accompanied by staff and players, visited the Khalabat badminton court. On-site, he instructed the technical team to commence repair work without delay, reaffirming his dedication to resolving issues and promoting sports in the district.