DSO hopeful for expansion of Karrama Sports stadium

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) South Waziristan Noor Ullah visited Karrama Sports Stadium and assured the local people that he would take all possible measures for promotion of sports activities in the area.

The people of Karrama thanked the district sports officer and demanded for the expansion of Karrama Sports Stadium and said they were ready for all possible cooperation for the development of the stadium.

On this occasion, DSO Noor Ullah assured the people of Karrama that he was in contact with the district administration and Sports Director. He hoped that soon he would have a good news regarding expansion of the stadium to share with the people of Karrama as per their wishes.