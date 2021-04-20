UrduPoint.com
DSP, 24 Cops Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Distt Jamshoro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

As many as 25 policemen including a DSP of Jamshoro Police on Tuesday got first dose of coronavirus vaccine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 25 policemen including a DSP of Jamshoro Police on Tuesday got first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Ahmed Baloch, vaccination process for Police cops has been started in the district during which all police officials would be vaccinated.

District Police spokesman informed that SSP Javed Ahmed Baloch had appointed DSP Headquarter Ghulam Shabir Sarki as Focal Person for vaccination of the Policemen in the district.

DSP Ghulam Shabir Sarki and 24 other policemen were vaccinated on first day of the vaccination process,said a spokesman in a statement, adding that all police cops and officials would be vaccinated during vaccination process.

