DSP, 4 Family Members Killed In Pishin Car-trailer Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 09:21 PM

DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer collision

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukhtiar Hussain Mulghani and his four family members were killed when their car collided with a trailer on the National Highway near Khanozai, Pishin district on Wednesday

According to the Levies sources, the accident occurred due to overspeeding. Besides DSP Mulhani, his wife, a son and two daughters were among the dead. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to the Levies sources, the accident occurred due to overspeeding. Besides DSP Mulhani, his wife, a son and two daughters were among the dead. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

DSP Mukhtiar Mulghani was the Wing Commander of Balochistan Constabulary, Loralai.

