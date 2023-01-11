DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer collision

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukhtiar Hussain Mulghani and his four family members were killed when their car collided with a trailer on the National Highway near Khanozai, Pishin district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukhtiar Hussain Mulghani and his four family members were killed when their car collided with a trailer on the National Highway near Khanozai, Pishin district on Wednesday.

According to the Levies sources, the accident occurred due to overspeeding. Besides DSP Mulhani, his wife, a son and two daughters were among the dead. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

DSP Mukhtiar Mulghani was the Wing Commander of Balochistan Constabulary, Loralai.