(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aurandzeb Abassi Thursday posted as sub divisional police officer Hali Road, Hyderabad.

He was awaiting posting at RPO Office hereby, transferred and posted against an existing vacancy, said an office order issued here.