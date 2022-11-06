DSP among 5 policemen martyred in Ghotki gun battle

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Five policemen, including the district superintendent of police and two SHOs, were martyred in a gun battle with dacoits in the Katcha area of Ghotki, Sindh.

According to a police spokesman, Police team led by DSP Obavro Abdul malik Bhutto, SHO Deen Muhammad Leghari and SHO Abdul Malik Kamangar conducted raid in Kacha area of Rawanti for recovering 3 persons kidnapped from Rawanti road area of obavro taluka of district last week.

Bandits stormed a police camp located in Rawanti, and amid the gun battle, in result 5 cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two Station House Officers while several policemen including SHO Rawanti police station were injured who were shifted to taluka hospital obavro for first aid and later referred to Sukkur hospital.