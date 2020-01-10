DSP among five martyred, 10 wounded in Quetta blast

At least five people, including DSP Aman Ullah, were martyred and 10 other sustained injuries near a Mosque at Satellite town area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five people, including DSP Aman Ullah, were martyred and 10 other sustained injuries near a Mosque at Satellite town area of provincial capital on Friday.

Police sources said people were near the Mosque when blast occurred at Isahaqabad near Ghausabad area of Satellite town area.

As a result, DSP Aman-Ullah, including five, martyred on the spot and several others received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Quetta civil hospital where the injured were being treated.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started investigation. Further investigation was underway.