UrduPoint.com

DSP Among Five People Died In Pishin Car-trailer Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DSP among five people died in Pishin car-trailer collision

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) among five people died in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Khanozai area of Pishin district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) among five people died in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Khanozai area of Pishin district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim DSP Police identified as Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife, son and two daughters was on way to somewhere in a car when a trailer hit it which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result, the DSP Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife and his children died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital for medicolegal formalities.

The road mishap was reported to be due to over speeding.

DSP Mukhtiar Mulghani was Wing Commander Balochistan Constable of Loralai.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Road Car Died Wife Pishin Loralai From

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

5 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

35 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

7 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

7 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

7 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.