DSP among three Policemen injured during anti-encroachment operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Three Policemen including Deputy Superintendent of Police received injuries as a result of attack by a group during anti-encroachment operation here in Qasimabad on Wednesday.

The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad Range Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has directed the arrest of those who involved in pelting stones and used lathis and rods on Police vehicle causing injuries to Policemen.

According to Police spokesman, a joint operation from district administration Hyderabad, Qasimabad Municipal Committee and Police was carried out against the encroachment near a school of Qasimabad.

During the operation, the residents of the area gathered and started pelting stones and used lathis and rods upon the anti-encroachment squad as well as officials of the Police, district administration and municipal committee. As a result of which, the DSP Mehtab Butt and other Policemen Abdul Qayoum and Adeel received injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The AIG Hyderabad Region Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamasli has asked the SSP Hyderabad for immediate arrest of the culprits and submission of report into the matter.