DSP Balakot shot injured during anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Balakot sustained bullet injury during an anti-encroachment operation in Naran on Friday.

According to Resue 1122 Mansehra, DSP, Balakot, Yaseen Janjua was shot injured allegedly by the owner of a private hotel when he was supervising an anti-encroachment operation in Naran.

The Rescue 1122 said DSP Janjua was provided first-aid on the spot and shifted to Mansehra on private vehicle for treatment.

The people were resisting the anti-encroachment operation also pelted stones at the Rescue 1122 vehicles.