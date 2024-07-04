DSP chairs meeting for observing peaceful Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A joint meeting of police and business community regarding the peaceful observance of holy month Muharram was held here on Thursday under the chair of DSP city, Hafeez Yousafzai.

The meeting was attended by SHO City, Irfan Afridi, Additional SHO City, Muhammad Iqbal, officials of business organizations, and members of the local peace committee, a police official said.

The meeting agreed to increase bilateral cooperation to maintain law and order during the holy month.

The DSP said said that fool-proof security would be provided to congregations and processions during the holy month

