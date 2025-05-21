DSP chairs PLC' meeting to provide relief to people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An important meeting of the Public Liaison Committee (PLC) on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of DSP City, Hafeezullah Yousafzai to resolve public issues, provide quick and cheap justice and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting which was held at the City Police Station attended by , ASI Musharraf Khan and members of the Public Liaison Committee City Police Station including Azmat Jamil Bangash, Baz Muhammad Khattak, Mian Ayaz Shah, Nazir Khan and Wahab Alam.

The aim of the meeting was to make the public liaison campaign more effective and promote trust between the police and the public.

DSP City Hafizullah Yousafzai said on the occasion that the police could not control crimes without the public cooperation, adding therefore, promoting community policing was the need of the hour.

He emphasized that the Public Liaison Committee should play the role of a bridge between the public and the police, so that the problems of the citizens could be resolved soon.

The participants also expressed their views, appreciating the police's actions and assuring full cooperation.

