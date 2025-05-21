Open Menu

DSP Chairs PLC' Meeting To Provide Relief To People

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM

DSP chairs PLC' meeting to provide relief to people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An important meeting of the Public Liaison Committee (PLC) on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of DSP City, Hafeezullah Yousafzai to resolve public issues, provide quick and cheap justice and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting which was held at the City Police Station attended by , ASI Musharraf Khan and members of the Public Liaison Committee City Police Station including Azmat Jamil Bangash, Baz Muhammad Khattak, Mian Ayaz Shah, Nazir Khan and Wahab Alam.

The aim of the meeting was to make the public liaison campaign more effective and promote trust between the police and the public.

DSP City Hafizullah Yousafzai said on the occasion that the police could not control crimes without the public cooperation, adding therefore, promoting community policing was the need of the hour.

He emphasized that the Public Liaison Committee should play the role of a bridge between the public and the police, so that the problems of the citizens could be resolved soon.

The participants also expressed their views, appreciating the police's actions and assuring full cooperation.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Four children killed, several injured in Balochist ..

Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

12 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

12 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

12 hours ago
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

12 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

12 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

12 hours ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan