DSP City holds meeting with Ulema for Rabiul Awwal processions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan convened a meeting with Ulema and elders of Ahl-e-Sunnat regarding the upcoming Rabi-ul-Awwal processions.

According to police spokesman, the meeting was held on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada which was also attended by SHO City Taimoor Khan Marwat.

SDPO City Muhammad Adnan discussed security arrangements, procession routes, and other related matters in detail with the religious scholars and elders.

The Ulema and elders assured the police of their full cooperation, as in previous years, to ensure peaceful and well-coordinated celebrations.

APP/akt