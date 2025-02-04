DSP city meets Traders, addresses concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sukkur's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Badaruddin Bhutto on Tuesday had reassured the public that the police were fully equipped to eradicate criminal elements and maintain peace in the city.

Bhutto emphasized that Sukkur had always been a hub of peace and tranquility, and anyone attempting to disrupt this would be dealt with firmly.

During his visit to Sarafa Bazaar, Bhutto met with traders and listened to their concerns. He assured them that his doors were always open to address any issues they may face. The DSP's visit aimed to identify and resolve problems faced by traders, ensuring their safety and security.

Traders, including President of Sukkur Small Traders, Haji Muhammad Javed Memon, appreciated Bhutto's efforts and expressed their commitment to cooperating with the police and administration to maintain peace and order in the city.

Bhutto also acknowledged the issue of traffic congestion in the city, particularly during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr preparations. He pledged to work with traders to develop an effective plan to maintain traffic flow and ensure the safety of citizens and traders.