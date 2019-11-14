UrduPoint.com
DSP CTD Martyred, Three Policemen Injured In Attack

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of counter terrorism department (CTD) was martyred and three policemen were injured when their vehicle ambushed by unknown gunmen here in the outskirts of Peshawar district on Thursday.

SSP Operations Peshawar, Zahoor Afridi told media that DSP Rural CTD Ghani Khan was on his way for his duty in his car when the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at his vehicle in village Mian Gujar Peshawar district.

As a result, the DSP was martyred while his driver and gunmen sustained wounds. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital.

The police contingent soon after the incident rushed to the incident site and started combing operation to nab the fleeing culprits. However, no arrest was made till filing of the report.

