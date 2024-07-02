DSP Dismissed By IG Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) IG Sindh has dismissed DSP ( Legal) Ahmed Karim Jilani for involvement in transporting gutka on the departmental inquiry report of DIG, Tanveer Alam Odho.
According to a letter received by SSP Mirpurkhas, Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested by customs officials in Jamshoro district on March 10, with gutka in his car.
In the inquiry report, strict legal action has also been recommended against the arrested private driver Barkat Qureshi.
