Open Menu

DSP Dismissed By IG Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DSP dismissed by IG Sindh

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) IG Sindh has dismissed DSP ( Legal) Ahmed Karim Jilani for involvement in transporting gutka on the departmental inquiry report of DIG, Tanveer Alam Odho.

According to a letter received by SSP Mirpurkhas, Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested by customs officials in Jamshoro district on March 10, with gutka in his car.

In the inquiry report, strict legal action has also been recommended against the arrested private driver Barkat Qureshi.

APP/shr

Related Topics

Sindh Driver Car Jamshoro March

Recent Stories

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

14 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

38 minutes ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

46 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

59 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

1 hour ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan