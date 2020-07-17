UrduPoint.com
DSP Gets Absolved Of Charges Of Shoplifting

Fri 17th July 2020

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has absolved a Deputy Superintendent of Police of the charges of shoplifting in the light of an inquiry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has absolved a Deputy Superintendent of Police of the charges of shoplifting in the light of an inquiry.

According to an office order issued here on Thursday, the Additional IGP stated that DSP Faheem Ahmed Farooqi had been exonerated from the charges as per report of the inquiry officer. He wrote that SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio on June 28 requested his office to conduct an investigation of the alleged incidents of shoplifting conducted by the DSP.

Following the SSP Hyderabad's recommendation the Additional IGP entrusted the inquiry to SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh. Farooqi was blamed for shoplifting things worth a few hundred rupees from Dawood Super Mart on Autobahn road and the National Mart in Hala Naka area. The alleged video clippings from the CCTV footage of the 2 marts were also widely shared on social media. In his letter recommending inquiry against Farooqi, SSP Hyderabad had written that his office had verified the incidents from the 2 marts prior to writing to the police high-ups.

