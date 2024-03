DSP gunned down in Sibi

Deputy Superintendant of Police Khalid Mari on Friday died after armed men opened fire at him in Sibi district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Superintendant of Police Khalid Mari on Friday died after armed men opened fire at him in Sibi district of Balochistan.

Deceased was brother of Asghar Mari who contested recent general polls as independent candidate from Sibi.

The DSP was way home when armed men targeted him at Cainak Chowk spraying him with bullet shots.

Resultantly, he suffered critical injuries and succumbed to injuries while way to hospital.

The assailants managed to escape. Local administration is looking into the incident.

Further probe is underway.

APP/ask