Open Menu

DSP Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DSP holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) DSP Sambrial Sajjad Ahmed Bajwa organized an open court.

He also reviewed the performance and administrative affairs of the police. he listened to problems of citizens and issued orders to the SHOs present on the spot for their immediate resolution.

He directed police officers to treat citizens politely and ensure the provision of justice.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan