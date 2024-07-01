DSP Holds Open Kutchery
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SANGLA HILL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) District Superintendent Police, (DSP), Circle, Muhmmed Azam Dhudi here on Monday held open kutchery to address public issues on priority.
He ordered on the spot to the concerned officials to resolve people’s problems.
The representatives of traders including, Mian Saeed Ahmed Zargar, Rafiq Talat and SHO, Saddar, Muhammed Asif, and media persons were present on the occasion.
APP
