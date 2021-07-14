DSP house looted in multan

Thieves stole jewellery worth around Rs. 6,00,000 from the house of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Wapda town, phase-I, Tuesday night in the limits of B.Z police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Thieves stole jewellery worth around Rs. 6,00,000 from the house of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Wapda town, phase-I, Tuesday night in the limits of B.Z police station.

According to police, DSP Hassan Raza Khakhi found door of his house opened when he returned back from outside with his family, who ran away on hearing voices of house mates.

A Police official informed that the culprits made a hole in the kitchen to fled away from the crime scene.

According to initial reports two gold bangles of six tola were found missing besides other valuables from the house.

Police registered a First Information Report and started investigation.

Meanwhile two robbers snatched Rs. 7000 cash with mobile phone from a citizen named Shahid on gun point at Chungi no. 21.

In another incident three armed robbers looted Rs. 25,000 cash from Muhammed Waris at Adda Bun Bosan road.

In another case, three robbers snatched a motorbike from a man named Yaryab Ali in the limits of B.Z police station. The respective police stations registered separate cases and started investigation.