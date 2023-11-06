DSP inquires after health of injured policeman in DHQ Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Jandola Syed Marjan has visited Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of Constable Waheed Gul, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Gul Imam Chowki on last Saturday night.

According to a police spokesman, the DSP visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of under treatment constable.

He also presented a bouquet to the injured constable and prayed for later’s early recovery.

The visiting police officer expressed his satisfaction with the treatment facilities being extended to the injured policeman.

Speaking on this occasion, the DSP paid a rich tribute to Waheed Gul for his bravery while fighting against terrorists.

He said the Tank police personnel would continue to foil the nefarious designs of militants.

He said that brave and courageous policemen like Asghar Wazir were national heroes and the pride of the police department.

He said the police were making all-out efforts to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack and hoped that they would be brought to justice soon.

It is worth mentioning here that Constable Waheed Gul got injured in a terrorist attack on Chowki Gul Imam on November 04, 2023 night.