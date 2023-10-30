DSP inspects security arrangements on Tank-Pezu road

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Tank Abuld Rasheed Khan Marwat has visited different places including a check post to review overall security arrangements keeping in view the prevailing threats.

The DSP visited Sadgai check post where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DSP issued directions to further improve security arrangements at the check post. He met with the on-duty staff and personnel and advised them to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources in order to maintain the law and order situation. Moreover, he advised them to treat people politely.

The DSP also checked the transport vehicles at Kot-Katt Adda, Pathankot Adda and Rodi Khel Adda and met with the passengers. He assured the passengers that police would continue patrolling on roads for their safety.