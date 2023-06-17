DSP jail killed, 6 injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A jail deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was killed and six passengers were injured in a collision between a van and a tractor-trolley near village Sukhpur, here on Saturday.

Police sources said that accident took place as the van carrying passengers and tractor-trolley both were over-speeding.

The DSP was identified as Asim Hameed.

Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the body and the injured to the area hospital.