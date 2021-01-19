DSP Jameel Sial transfered on court orders

In compliance of the orders of the Sindh High Court, DSP/SDPO Baldia Hyderabad Jameel Ahmed Sial on Tuesday was transferred and directed to report to the office of Additional Inspector General of Police for his irresponsible attitude

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :In compliance of the orders of the Sindh High Court, DSP/SDPO Baldia Hyderabad Jameel Ahmed Sial on Tuesday was transferred and directed to report to the office of Additional Inspector General of Police for his irresponsible attitude.

According to office order issued by the Additional Inspector General of Police Dr. Jamil Ahmed, DSP/SDPO Baldia Jameel Ahmed Sial was directed to report to Additional IGP office Hyderabad Region with immediate effect and until further orders.

Action has been taken against the DSP Baldia in compliance of the orders of the Sindh High Court on a complaint filed by Mst. Fozia Qasim.