DSP Martyrdom: Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Directs IGP To Submit Report After Completion Of Investigation
Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Wednesday taking notice of martyrdom of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CTD in firing incident has directed Inspector General of Police (KP) to complete investigation at the earliest and submit report to him.
Chief Minister directed to provide best medical facilities to injured police personnel .
He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and condoled with bereaved families.