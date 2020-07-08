DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Swabi Police Allama Iqbal was martyred and two constables injured in an encounter with proclaimed offenders in Kalu Khan Area on Wednesday, private news channel reported.

According to Swabi Police official, one proclaimed offender was also killed during the encounter.