DSP Mirpurkhas Kickoffs Traffic Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 08:59 PM

District police officer (DSP) Manzoor Lakhi launched an awareness campaign on Tuesday to enforce traffic rules in the city of Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 )

District Traffic Sergeant Haider assisted the campaign and distributed pamphlets among vehicle drivers and motorcyclists in different areas of the city, including Post Office Chowk, Station Road, and Baldia Road.

The district traffic sergeant said that most of the accidents were due to negligence, overloading, and speeding. In the directive from the police, It was made abundantly apparent that motorcycle riders must wear helmets, shouldn't use their phones while riding, and should be cautious around pedestrians.

The police said that strict legal action would be taken against the violators after the complete ban on fancy lighting and one-wheeling on vehicles.

