DSP murder case; FIR lodged

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have lodged First Information Report (FIR) of murder of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Faiz Muhammad Dayo, nominating police constable Asif Ali Chandio as the accused.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the police constable and driver Ghulam Qadir Laghari at Qasimabad police station, where Dayo was shot dead on Thursday (Feb 3).

Laghari stated that he was driving the police mobile van in which the DSP was killed. He told that during the patrolling they reached Pakora chowk area and got stuck there because of very slow movement of the traffic.

He added that he parked the vehicle by the road side and later he saw Chandio, who was sitting on a seat in the vehicle's rear part, opening the burst of his SMG rifle on the DSP from behind.

"I saw the DSP's nose and mouth started to bleed and he fell on the seat," he claimed.

The complainant said he immediately informed the police station and the 15 emergency police after which SHO Qasimabad police station Gul Sher Sario arrived at the crime scene with other policemen.

Chandio was arrested from the place of the incident along with the official SMG bearing the rifle number 09016.

Dayo's body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the postmortem was conducted.

His body was later handed over to his son Owais Dayo.

Meanwhile, Qasimabad police on Friday produced the arrested suspect before the civil judge and judicial magistrate who granted his 7-day physical remand to the police.