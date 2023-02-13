UrduPoint.com

DSP Officers Changed Across The Distt

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The higher authority of police circles on Monday changed and replaced the DSP-rank officers across the district.

According to police spokesman, DSP Circle Sanawan Riaz Hussain is replaced by Nasrullah Khan. DSP Sadar Circle Rizwan Khan is transferred while Riaz Hussain Hussain Bukhari has given charge of Sadar Circle Police.

DSP Sadar Circle Kot Addu, Sana Khan is transferred and replaced by DSP Riaz Bukhari.

Rehan Rasool, DSP- ranked officer is re-designated as DSP Circle City while his predecessor, Farhat Rasool transferred to some outstation circle.

DSP Cicle Alipur Yusuf Haroon is transferred and replaced by Ejaz Bukhari as new DSP Circle Alipur.

DSP Circle Jitoi, Nasrullah Khan Babar is replaced by DSP Abdul Rehman, added the spokesman.

More Stories From Pakistan

