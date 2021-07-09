UrduPoint.com
DSP, Police Constable Injured During Anti-encroachment Operation In Naran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

DSP, police constable injured during anti-encroachment operation in Naran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Balakot, Yaseen Jhanjua and a police constable were injured in a firing incident during an anti-encroachment operation by Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) in Naran valley on Thursday.

According to the details, KDA has started anti-encroachment drive at various places of Naran and started removing encroachments from the main Bazaar Naran.

During the operation, hotel owners blocked Mansehra-Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road and burned tyres, later the mob attacked the KDA officials and policemen, they also hurled stones and damaged vehicles of KDA and Rescue 1122 as well and snatched mobile phones from rescue workers.

A police officer told the media that in the middle of the turmoil, one of the protesters opened fire injured the Balakot DSP Yaseen Jhanua and constable Niaz Ali, resident of Jaba Balako.

Both injured were immediately shifted to Balakot hospital and later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara division, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr Qasim and District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Asif Bahadur along with the police force reached Naran and negotiated with the protestors.

The owner of the Heripage Hotel Naran who allegedly shot DSP and a constable was arrested late Thursday night.

Mansehra DC Dr Qasim talking to media said that the anti-encroachment operation from Kaghan to Naran would continue without any interruption and they would take strict action against the agitators. He further said that the routine life of Naran was restored.

DPO Mansehra informed the media that the injured DSP Yaseen Jhanjua who received a bullet injury was stable now.

