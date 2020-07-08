UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSP Razar, Allama Iqbal Martyred In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

DSP Razar, Allama Iqbal martyred in encounter

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal embraced martyrdom while his two gunmen were badly injured during an encounter with proclaimed offenders in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil here on Wednesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal embraced martyrdom while his two gunmen were badly injured during an encounter with proclaimed offenders in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil here on Wednesday.

DPO, Swabi, Imran Shahid told media persons that during morning hours, DSP Razar, Allama Iqbal along with the police team of Kaloo Khan area raided a hideout of notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) in Khatt Kilay area after receiving a tip-off about their presence.

On seeing the police, the proclaimed offender started indiscriminate firing on police party. As result DSP, Allama Iqbal after receiving a fatal shot, embraced martyrdom on the spot while his two gunmen named, Faisal Khan and Tayyab sustained severe bullet injuries.

In retaliation fire of police,the proclaimed offender Naseer was killed while his accomplice managed to flee in injured condition.

Police launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the offender.

The injured cops were rushed to Civil Hospital Kaloo Khan from where they were referred to Mardan Medical Complex.

The martyred DSP, Allama Iqbal belonged to Mirzai village of Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda and was deputed at Razar since February 2020.

His funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Shah Mansoor, attended by DIG, Sher Akbar Khan, DPOs and police officers and officials and people from different walks of life in large number.

Later, the DSP was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Mirzai, Shabqada. A smart contingent of police offered salute and laid wreath at his grave of martyred DSP.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Mardan Charsadda Swabi Razar February 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

44 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

53 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 20,642 as total ..

1 minute ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

US Democrats Seeking to Ban Spending Funds for Con ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly Speaker pays homage to martyred ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.