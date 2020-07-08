DSP Razar, Allama Iqbal martyred in encounter

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal embraced martyrdom while his two gunmen were badly injured during an encounter with proclaimed offenders in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil here on Wednesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal embraced martyrdom while his two gunmen were badly injured during an encounter with proclaimed offenders in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil here on Wednesday.

DPO, Swabi, Imran Shahid told media persons that during morning hours, DSP Razar, Allama Iqbal along with the police team of Kaloo Khan area raided a hideout of notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) in Khatt Kilay area after receiving a tip-off about their presence.

On seeing the police, the proclaimed offender started indiscriminate firing on police party. As result DSP, Allama Iqbal after receiving a fatal shot, embraced martyrdom on the spot while his two gunmen named, Faisal Khan and Tayyab sustained severe bullet injuries.

In retaliation fire of police,the proclaimed offender Naseer was killed while his accomplice managed to flee in injured condition.

Police launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the offender.

The injured cops were rushed to Civil Hospital Kaloo Khan from where they were referred to Mardan Medical Complex.

The martyred DSP, Allama Iqbal belonged to Mirzai village of Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda and was deputed at Razar since February 2020.

His funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Shah Mansoor, attended by DIG, Sher Akbar Khan, DPOs and police officers and officials and people from different walks of life in large number.

Later, the DSP was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Mirzai, Shabqada. A smart contingent of police offered salute and laid wreath at his grave of martyred DSP.