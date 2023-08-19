DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Tank Abdul Rasheed has visited all the private and public banks in the city and reviewed the security arrangements in view of the current situation and recent threats

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ):Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Tank Abdul Rasheed has visited all the private and public banks in the city and reviewed the security arrangements in view of the current situation and recent threats.

According to police spokesman, the DSP paid this visit along with the City Police Station SHO Aftab Alam following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed The visiting police officer met with the managers of all the banks and asked them to report to the police immediately in case of any emergency.

The DSP also reviewed the CCTV cameras system installed in the banks and directed the bank authorities to the recording system on round the clock and monitor them properly.

Similarly, he checked the alertness of the private security guards and the policemen deputed at banks security. Moreover, he also reviewed the efficiency of the weapons in their possession.

Apart from this, he directed the security personnel to stand alert all the time and ensure proper checking of all the visitors at the main gates of the banks.

He assured timely and all kinds of cooperation from the district police.