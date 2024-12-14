DSP Reviews Security Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-polio Vaccination Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Khazana Circle, Imran Aslam Marwat on Saturday reviewed security measures for the upcoming anti-polio vaccination drive.
The meeting was attended by police officers of Khazana Circle including SHOs, outpost in-charges, bat officers and Muharrar staff.
DSP Khazana briefed about security arrangements and deployment of police personnel with anti-polio teams.
He directed all the policemen to remain vigilant in line of duties and work in liaison to avert any untoward incident.
He directed anti-polio vaccination teams to visit every house and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five. He said it is high time to make the Khazana circle polio-free and protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities, adding the government was very serious about eliminating the crippling polio disease from the country.
