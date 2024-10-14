Open Menu

DSP Reviews Security At Police Chowki In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DSP reviews security at police chowki in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Tank Shahjahan Khan has visted police chowki, which was recently attacked by terrorists, and reviewed the security situation.

According to police spokesman, the DSP Rural was accompanied by Gul Imam police station SHO Ishaq Khan during the visit which he paid following the instructions of District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan.

The visiting officer checked overall security arrangements made for maintaining law and order.

He also checked the weapons and ammunition of on-duty personnel and directed them to remain alert all the time in order to ensure protection of people’s lives and property.

The DSP also advised the on duty personnel to ensure use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets while performing their duties. Moreover, he asked them to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty hours.

He said all the available resources must be utilized for maintaining peace and order in the area.

APP/akt

