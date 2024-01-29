DSP Reviews Security Situation Regarding Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Alamgir Khan Monday visited to Gul Imam Chowki to ensure peaceful environment during the ongoing election campaign keeping in view the forthcoming general elections.
According to police spokesman, the DSP visited following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, recent security threats and to maintain peaceful atmosphere during upcoming general elections and ongoing election campaigns.
During the visit, the DSP also inspected the security situation and record of the Chowki.
Gul Imam Police Station SHO, Raffi Ullah Khan and Incharge of Gul Imam Chowki Amin Shah Khan were also present on the occasion.
The DSP directed the on duty officers and personnel to take all steps for ensuring safety of public and themselves.
APP/akt
