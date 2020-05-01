DSP Shangla martyred in Dargai

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The unknown assailants martyred DSP Shangla, Naseeb Shah Khan when he was offering Isha prayer at his home in Rehankot area of Dargai, here on Thursday night.

According to details, DSP Naseeb Shah, a very honest and well-reputed officer, was in his native town at the time of his martyrdom.

He had also performed as DSP Chakdara Circle.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene after committing the gruesome act. Malakand Levies after cordoning off the area have started search for the perpetrators involved.

Body of the diseased DSP was shifted to his home after medico legal formalities at THQ Dargai.