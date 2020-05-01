UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSP Shangla Martyred In Dargai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

DSP Shangla martyred in Dargai

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The unknown assailants martyred DSP Shangla, Naseeb Shah Khan when he was offering Isha prayer at his home in Rehankot area of Dargai, here on Thursday night.

According to details, DSP Naseeb Shah, a very honest and well-reputed officer, was in his native town at the time of his martyrdom.

He had also performed as DSP Chakdara Circle.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene after committing the gruesome act. Malakand Levies after cordoning off the area have started search for the perpetrators involved.

Body of the diseased DSP was shifted to his home after medico legal formalities at THQ Dargai.

Related Topics

Circle Malakand Shangla Dargai Prayer From

Recent Stories

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

1 hour ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

1 hour ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

2 hours ago

Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.