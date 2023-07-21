DSP, SHO among 6 cops booked for taking bribe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has registered a case against six persons including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer (SHO) Shahdara on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen here.

The case was registered under Section PCA 5(2)47 and 161 on a statement of a citizen Advocate Rai Asif Mahmood against DSP Maqsood Ahmad Gujjar, SHO Shahdara Shahzaib Khan, T/SI Adnan Raza Gujjar, Head Constable Amjad, and two other policemen -- Irfan and Shahzad.

The fist information report (FIR) stated that the accused demanded Rs 150,000 in bribe from the applicant.

The ACE is yet to make any arrest in this case.