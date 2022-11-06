DSP Sindh buried with full honor in Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Martyred DSP Obaro (Ghotki) Abdul Malik Bhutto, who was martyred by armed dacoits in an attack on police in Kacha area near Rawanti town of Ghotki district on Sunday.

Martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto has left behind two widows (Wives), three daughters, five sons and two brothers, to recall his sweet memories.

Martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, was laid to rest with full honor at his ancestral graveyard Abu Bakr in Larkana city, on Sunday evening.

The funeral prayers were offered at Eid Gah Lahori Muhallah Larkana city.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Deerem Muhammad Baig, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, SSP Jacoabad, SP Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Political Secretary Jameel Ahmed Soomro, PPP Leader Tariq Anwar Sial, Former Mayor Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, PPP District General Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, JUI Leader Nasir Khalid Mehmood Soomro, police officials, officials of Rangers, relatives of the martyred police officer and area people attended his last rites.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Sindh Police jawans presented the guard of honor and last respects to the martyr.

It may be mentioned that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Obaro (Ghotki) and two station house officers (SHO) were among those who embraced martyrdom during in the attack of gang of armed dacoits.

The police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani.

The DIG said a gang of over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs.