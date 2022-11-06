UrduPoint.com

DSP Sindh Buried With Full Honor In Larkana City

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 10:50 PM

DSP Sindh buried with full honor in Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Martyred DSP Obaro (Ghotki) Abdul Malik Bhutto, who was martyred by armed dacoits in an attack on police in Kacha area near Rawanti town of Ghotki district on Sunday.

Martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto has left behind two widows (Wives), three daughters, five sons and two brothers, to recall his sweet memories.

Martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, was laid to rest with full honor at his ancestral graveyard Abu Bakr in Larkana city, on Sunday evening.

The funeral prayers were offered at Eid Gah Lahori Muhallah Larkana city.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Deerem Muhammad Baig, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, SSP Jacoabad, SP Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Political Secretary Jameel Ahmed Soomro, PPP Leader Tariq Anwar Sial, Former Mayor Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, PPP District General Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, JUI Leader Nasir Khalid Mehmood Soomro, police officials, officials of Rangers, relatives of the martyred police officer and area people attended his last rites.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Sindh Police jawans presented the guard of honor and last respects to the martyr.

It may be mentioned that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Obaro (Ghotki) and two station house officers (SHO) were among those who embraced martyrdom during in the attack of gang of armed dacoits.

The police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani.

The DIG said a gang of over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Rangers Police Larkana Nasir Ghotki May Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.