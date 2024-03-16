DSP Sohail Hussain Kazmi Awarded Ghazi Medal
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) DSP Sohail Hussain Kazmi was awarded the Ghazi Medal by Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kimyana for showing courage and bravery in line of duty.
In an action against law offenders, Sohail Kazmi was subjected to brutal torture.
The CCPO appreciated the courage and bravery of DSP Sohail Kazmi and added that Ghazi officers and officials were a valuable asset to the department. He said an all-out effort would be made for best treatment to the injured and the police department would continue to use every possible resource for the welfare of Ghazis and families of police martyrs.
