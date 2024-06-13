DSP, son among three detained for robbery at pan shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Three individuals, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and his son, have been detained in connection with a robbery at a pan shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the AVCC, a video showing a robbery at the pan shop involving a police mobile went viral on social media. The police vehicle in the video was being used by DSP Legal Zafar Javed.

The SSP stated that the individuals seen in the video are being identified.

A robbery case was registered following a complaint from Shahzaib, the owner of the pan shop.

The police vehicle used in the incident has been seized, and the DSP's son and his accomplices have been implicated in the investigation thus far.

It is noteworthy that individuals in plain clothes, who arrived in a police mobile, looted the pan shop and fled. CCTV footage of the incident has also been released.

The shopkeeper reported that he was robbed of more than 70,000 rupees in the incident, and the same individuals had previously robbed him on June 2nd.