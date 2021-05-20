UrduPoint.com
DSP Suhail Mumtaz Dies Due To Corona Virus

Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police DSP Suhail Mumtaz was martyred suffering from Corona virus who was undergoing treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after contracting the disease.

While on duty, the official contracted virus. He was performing his duties as SDPO Kotli Sattain.

So far 06 officers of Rawalpindi police including DSP have been martyred due to corona virus while playing a role on the front line in the war against COVID-19.

City Police Officer CPO Muhamamd Ahsan Younas expressed deep sorrow over the death of the police officer and prayed Allah Almighty to give courage to family to bear this irreparable loss.

Martyr DSP Suhail Mumtaz was a very hardworking, sociable and compassionate person.

His service will always be remembered for police department, he added.

Later, Funeral prayers of martyred has been offered following Standard Operating Procedure SOPs, spokesman added.

