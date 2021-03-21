UrduPoint.com
DSP Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

DSP suspended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Under Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Kasur District Traffic Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naeem Ahmed Cheema has been suspended on corruption complaints.

The police department has issued a notification of suspension of Kasur District Traffic Police Officer Naeem Ahmed Cheema, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also directed departmental action and ordered Internal Accountability Branch to further investigate corruption charges against suspended DSP.

The case against the suspended DSP will be referred to Anti-Corruption in the light of findings the investigation.

The Chief Minister said that the menace of corruption had weakened the foundations of the country. Previous governments had allowed corruption to flourish, he added. Usman Buzdar said that corruption was an intolerable crime and making Punjab corruption-free was his mission. There was no place for corrupt officers and officials in Punjab, he asserted.

More Stories From Pakistan

