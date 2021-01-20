UrduPoint.com
DSP Suspended For Releasing Accused On Personal Guarantee

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

DSP suspended for releasing accused on personal guarantee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Suburb has been suspended for allowing accused to spend night at home after their bail before arrest (BBA) was rejected by the court.

As per details three accused including Dr Ahmad Gul were charged by Agha Mir Jani police in a case relating to sale of expired medicines and an FIR was registered against them.

After their bail was rejected, the DSP Suburb, Ehsan Shah allowed them to spend night at home and appear before the court next day.

CCPO, Peshawar, Ehsan Abbas while taking strong notice, suspended DSP Suburb, Ehsan Shah for releasing the accused from police station on personal guarantee.

More Stories From Pakistan

