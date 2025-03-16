DSP Traffic Inspects Traffic Duty At Peshawar Mor Bazaar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Industrial Area Abdul Hafeez visited Peshawar Mor Sunday Bazaar to inspect the traffic arrangements and met with traffic officers assigned to the area.
A public relations officer told APP that on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, DSP Industrial Area briefed the traffic police officers on duty, emphasizing the need to provide maximum assistance to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.
DSP Hafeez highlighted that due to the increased rush of buyers at the market, traffic congestion tends to rise, making it essential to control it with effective strategies and efficiency.
DSP further emphasized that the Primary goal of the traffic police is to facilitate citizens, and all officers and personnel should perform their duties with professionalism and courtesy.
Additionally, DSP Hafeez directed immediate action against encroachments, illegal parking, and any obstacles hindering traffic flow to prevent inconvenience to the public.
On this occasion, DSP Hafeez also interacted with the public and listened to their concerns. Citizens expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the traffic police and thanked them for their effective traffic management.
/APP-rzr-mkz
