DSP Traffic posted as SDPO City-II

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A senior police officer Abdur Rasheed has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City-II in the public interest.

The decision has been notified here Tuesday by Capital City Police Officer stated that Abdur Rasheed who served as Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic should report as SDPO City-II with immediate effect.