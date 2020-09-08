UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSP Traffic Posted As SDPO City-II

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

DSP Traffic posted as SDPO City-II

A senior police officer Abdur Rasheed has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City-II in the public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A senior police officer Abdur Rasheed has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City-II in the public interest.

The decision has been notified here Tuesday by Capital City Police Officer stated that Abdur Rasheed who served as Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic should report as SDPO City-II with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Chairman PEMRA reviews ongoing operations against ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese peacekeepers to Sudan conduct friendly exc ..

2 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat Discusses Multilateral Issues ..

2 minutes ago

IHC seeks record in chairman PTDC appointment case ..

5 minutes ago

EU States' Position on Sanctions Against Belarus R ..

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Does Not Want to Talk With Belarusian O ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.