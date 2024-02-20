DSP Traffic Seeks Traders’ Cooperation For Improving Traffic Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Dera Fayyaz Khan has sought cooperation of traders’ community for improving traffic issues in the city.
The DSP paid a visit to main roads and bazaars following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. During the visit, he was accompanied by Incharge Traffic Khalil Khan Baloch and other traffic police staffers.
On this occasion, he met with representatives of traders’ community and asked them to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.
The traders assured the traffic police that they would extend all possible cooperation for the purpose.
The DSP also met with the on duty traffic police personnel and asked them to make all out efforts for smooth flow of traffic. He said the ban on entry of rickshaws and carts in the bazaars should be implemented.
The DSP said the encroachments on roads would not be spared at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.
